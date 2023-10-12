Submit Release
Round-trip bus service to the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards will be suspended on 14 and 15 October

MACAU, October 12 - Temporary traffic measures are implemented on Estrada de Lai Chi Vun from today to 20 October (Friday). The round-trip bus service to the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards provided by the Cultural Affairs Bureau will therefore be suspended on 14 and 15 October. Due to the emergency sewer repairs carried out by Municipal Affairs Bureau, the exit to Estrada de Lai Chin Vun in Coloane will be temporarily closed during the abovementioned period and the passage of vehicles over 5 metres long in length is not allowed. During the maintenance period, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plot X11 to X15 will remain open.

