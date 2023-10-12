[Expanding Unlimited Business Opportunities] Brands Around the World Gather at “Macao Franchise Expo” to Expand Domestic and International Markets

MACAU, October 12 - Organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Macao Chain Stores & Franchise Association, and Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association, the “2023 Macao Franchise Expo” (2023MFE) will be held at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo from 19 to 22 October 2023. The theme of this year’s MFE is “Unleash the Power of Brands”.

Heritage and innovation: MFE enriches its offering on its 15th anniversary

On its 15th anniversary, the 2023MFE will be extended from three to four days, and will continue to demonstrate its influence as an annual franchise event. Chain brands, famous brands, as well as cultural and creative IP brands around the world will gather at MFE to showcase their brand images. Forums, business matching sessions, sharing sessions, food streets and various activities will be held in order to create more business opportunities with domestic and international markets. At the same time, activities of “multi-venue events” will be arranged in Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, so as to create an overlapping and synergistic effect and to grasp the opportunities brought about by the synergistic MICE development of Macao and Hengqin.

Some of the brands will their first exhibition in Macao, while some products will hold their national launch at the MFE, and some companies even have plans to launch MFE limited edition products. Meanwhile, MFE plans to introduce trendy elements and push forward recommendation for participants to visit exhibition zones according to visitors’ personalities, further enriching their experiences.

Enterprises expand their business landscape at MFE

Many enterprises have expanded their markets through MFE. The person in-charge of a local craft beer brand had said that they had successfully done business with a well-known restaurant and bar chain from mainland China at last year’s MFE, and this helped expand the brand’s popularity in mainland China. Moreover, two restaurant brands located in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Bay Area cities had also successfully developed collaboration business with each other. They had opened a co-branded restaurant together and expanded their business territory.

Three synergistic exhibitions will be held concurrently at the same venue in October

The 2023MFE will be held in conjunction with the “1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (1st C-PLPEX), and the “28th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (28th MIF) in Macao at the same time, to bring about a synergistic effect together.