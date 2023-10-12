Exhibition “Life under a Pen – Online Exhibition of the Centenary Birth Anniversary of Henrique de Senna Fernandes” to be launched on Friday

MACAU, October 12 - The year 2023 marks the centenary of the birth of renowned Macao writer Henrique de Senna Fernandes. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) specially launches a special exhibition “Life under a Pen – Online Exhibition of the Centenary Birth Anniversary of Henrique de Senna Fernandes”, on the website of The House of Macao Literature, featuring a collection of over 132 exhibits. The online exhibition will be officially launched on 13 October. The public can browse the high-definition videos and images, as well as descriptions of the exhibits through the website of The House of Macao Literature (www.clm.gov.mo), reviewing the literary connotation of Henrique de Senna Fernandes and his personal achievements.

This online thematic exhibition is divided in four sections, including “Life Paths”, “A Tour of Works”, “Life under a Pen” and “Online Reading”. In the section “Life Paths”, it presents the daily life of Henrique de Senna Fernandes, including his personal and family photographs. In the section “A Tour of Works”, it showcases a comprehensive list of his published works, especially the novels. Since the first publication entitled “Ah-Chan, the Boatwoman” in 1974, Henrique de Senna Fernandes’ literary works have garnered widespread acclaim, with numerous editions and republication in both Chinese and English. Some of his works have even been adapted into cinema. The section “Life under a Pen” compiles excerpts from Henrique de Senna Fernandes’ works, offering the public a more in-depth understanding of the essence of his works and writing style. In the section “Online Reading”, it allows the public to read all reviews and works related to Henrique de Senna Fernandes published in the Review of Culture.

The exhibition “Life under a Pen – Online Exhibition of the Centenary Birth Anniversary of Henrique de Senna Fernandes” allows the public from all over the world to embark on a touring journey through an online exhibition without the constraints of time and space, and have an in-depth understanding of this prominent figure of Patuá literature, Henrique de Senna Fernandes, as well as foster a deeper appreciation of his profound literary connotations and cultural cultivation.