Review of Culture International Edition Issue No. 72 Macao’s Cultural Identity in focus in the latest issue of the Review of Culture

MACAU, October 12 - In this issue, the Review of Culture highlights three works that were presented during the 2nd Annual Conference of Macao Studies 2022 organised by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau. The first two articles, through an analysis of music pieces and cinematographic productions, discuss Macao’s cultural identity before and after the handover and respective changes in the social fabric, respectively. The third article is centred on a colonial feminist theory and on the discourse of women in the 19th century, through an analysis of the first American female missionary visiting Macao.

The following historiography column is dedicated to three research works: from the conquest of Malacca to the beginning of the permanent Portuguese presence in Macao; the rarely-investigated pirates’ Silk Road and its contribution; and the launching of the multilingual bulletin — The Dawn, in the first half of the 20th century in Guangzhou, through the activity of its editor — Tan Malaka.

This issue closes with a study on Eastern spirituality, religious beliefs, and superstitions, through an analysis of Japanese culture.

The Review of Culture, published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau, adopts peer review process, and calls for the contribution of articles written in Portuguese, English or Chinese. For more information, please contact us through tel. 88228131 during office hours or through the email cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The RC is available for purchase at the Printing Bureau, Archives of Macao, and Plaza Cultural Macau, among other sellers which are listed at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/, at the price of MOP 150. The journal is also available on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop). After placing their order, readers in Macao can select from 13 public libraries (in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau to pick up their orders, while overseas readers will receive the journal through the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau EMS service.

For more information, please contact us through tel. 83996220 during office hours or through the email publications@icm.gov.mo.