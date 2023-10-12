[Attracting Businesses Through Exhibitions] The Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) is held from 19 to 22 October

MACAU, October 12 - With the theme “More than Business”, the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), will be held from 19 to 22 October 2023 at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo.

Shandong Province is invited to be the partner province of this year’s MIF. The exhibition period is extended from three days to four days. In line with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” appropriate economic diversification development strategy, the exhibition will feature multiple “sub-exhibitions” focusing on key industries such as big health industry, modern financial services, high technology, and conferences and exhibitions combined with commerce and trade, highlighting development opportunities in these four major industries and deepening the cross-sectorial collaboration of “industry + MICE ”, while at the same time grasping opportunities arising from the new pattern of synergistic industrial development – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”. Events such as the Macao-Hengqin Economic and Trade Exchange Sessions will be held as a “multi-venue event”, combined with the effect of “MICE+ tourism”, so as to promote the appropriate economic diversification development of Macao with the momentum of conferences and exhibitions.

As an influential annual international economic and trade event in Macao, the MIF has been actively building a platform for business co-operation and exchange for both domestic and international exhibitors and traders over the years. Through a series of activities such as exhibitions, conferences and forums, themed business matching sessions, and promotional exchange meetings, MIF has facilitated connections with international resources and the exploration of business opportunities for all participants.

Attracting investments by exhibitions and leveraging the Macao platform to explore business opportunities

A person in charge of a company engaged in investment business in mainland China noted that through the first themed business matching session of last year’s MIF, “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching”, they gained insights into the development trends and incentive policies of Macao’s key industries, its investment attractions, and so on. They are currently following up on the establishment of a finance leasing company in Macao through the “Investor’s One-Stop Service” provided by IPIM. Another technology company leader from mainland China mentioned that they came across a research project in Hengqin during last year’s exhibition, which opened up new business opportunities, and both involved parties are now having detailed negotiation.

Positive outlook for the market potential in Portuguese-speaking countries

A representative from a Macao biotechnology company said that participating in MIF is conducive to expanding business and reaching new clients, which will provide a direction for the company’s future business development, and that the company expects to strengthen co-operation with enterprises and organisations from Portuguese-speaking countries and other countries this year.

Three exhibitions held concurrently in October at the same venue

The 28th MIF will be held concurrently with the “1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (1st C-PLPEX) and the “Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE)” at the same venue in Macao to create a synergetic effect.