Governor Glenn Youngkin Highlights Hiring of Virginia Veterans »

The Virginia Military Spouse Liaison serves as the Commonwealth’s military spouse advocate. The liaison conducts outreach and provides advocacy for military spouses and their families. The liaison also works with key stakeholders within federal, state, local government, military installations, and the private sector to develop and implement a resource system to provide access to education, employment, benefits, and community resources.
