Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Poised for US$ 1.2 Billion by 2033: Growing Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Boosts Market Growth, According to Persistence Market Research

Key market drivers of Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: rising prevalence, increased demand for treatments, patent expirations, and government initiatives

New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global revenue generated by the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market amounted to approximately US$ 687.9 Million. Forecasts indicate that the worldwide market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. By the end of 2033, it is anticipated to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 1.2 Billion.



According to an assessment by Persistence Market Research, the serology test segment took the lead in the global market, holding a substantial market share of approximately 67.5% in 2022. In the broader context of autoimmune disease diagnostics, rheumatoid arthritis market sales contributed significantly, accounting for approximately 12.0% of the revenue share in the global market, which was valued at US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a condition in which the immune system plays a pivotal role, leading to inflammation in the body's joints. As the disease progresses, it extends its impact to tendons, soft tissues, bones, and fibrous tissues. This condition not only affects one's ability to perform daily tasks such as housework and employment but also raises mortality rates. Notably, individuals who smoke regularly face a heightened risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Several key factors are driving the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. These include the escalating prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, growing demand for drugs to manage the condition, the expiration of patents and the introduction of biosimilar drugs, an increasing elderly population, greater adoption of conventional DMARDs (Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs), and government initiatives aimed at enhancing awareness of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.

Additional factors influencing market expansion encompass favourable reimbursement policies and the rising costs of healthcare. Projections suggest that government initiatives to provide high-quality and affordable healthcare will lend support to market growth in India, a country with one of the highest rates of infections globally, thereby increasing the need for rheumatoid arthritis treatment nationwide.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 722.8 million Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 1.2 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 211 Pages Market Segmentation By Test Type, By End User, By Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Abbott Diagnostics, Antibodies Incorporated, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Janel Group (Antibodies Inc.)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers 2023-2031

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market is expected to be influenced by various drivers from 2023 to 2031. These drivers include:

The rising incidence of RA worldwide, linked to factors such as genetics and lifestyle, will drive market growth. Advancements in Treatment: Ongoing research and development efforts are likely to yield more effective and innovative treatments, attracting patients and driving market expansion.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Challenges

The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market will face several challenges from 2023 to 2031. These challenges include:

Market Future Outlook

The future outlook for the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market is poised for significant growth and transformation from 2023 onward. The market is expected to expand due to the increasing prevalence of RA, advancements in treatment options, and a growing aging population.

Ongoing research and development efforts, particularly in the field of biologics and biosimilar, are likely to yield more effective and innovative therapies for RA patients. Government initiatives, improved diagnostic technologies, and rising patient awareness will contribute to earlier diagnosis and increased demand for treatment. However, challenges such as treatment costs, side effects, and access disparities need to be addressed to ensure comprehensive and effective management of RA. Overall, the RA market holds promise for substantial growth and improved patient care in the coming years.

