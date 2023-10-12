Advanced Glazings and Norbec Partner to Create Best-In-Class Solutions for Metal Buildings





A Radiant Collaboration Shaping the Future of Architecture

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Advanced Glazings, LTD., the North American leader in state-of-the-industry daylighting solutions Solera® and SoleraWall® which promote wellness, productivity, and greater enjoyment for building occupants, today announces it has partnered with Norbec . The union will create and expedite delivery of a new solution that will elevate Norbec’s product offering to new heights through the integration of natural light into insulated metal panel buildings.

Norbec is a pioneering manufacturer of prefabricated cold rooms and insulated metal panels. This strategic alliance combines Advanced Glazings Ltd's cutting-edge Solera® technology with Norbec's proven industry expertise and will empower North American architects with novel daylighting options for their metal building projects.

Doug Milburn, co-founder and chairman of Advanced Glazings, Ltd., said, “At AGL, we have always been committed to leading with products that continue to set new standards and unlock next-level possibilities for architects and occupants. Norbec is an outstanding partner as they are equally committed to excellence, and we’re thrilled to bring our solution to their offering to create the ultimate product for metal buildings.”

Alexandre Belisle, Director R&D and Technical Services at Norbec, said, “We have no doubt that this partnership will set a new standard in the industry. Bringing comfort to the users within a sustainable building design is at the core of what we strive to achieve."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Accelerated Innovation: Collaboration between the R&D teams of both companies will expedite the development and commercialization of the Integration of tried and proven systems that will naturally light high performance metal buildings enabling quicker responses to changing market demands.

Expanded Reach: By leveraging their extensive networks, Advanced Glazings Ltd. and Norbec are better positioned to cater to clients, ensuring a wider outreach and superior service delivery.

Complementary Expertise: The synergistic blend of Advanced Glazings Ltd.’s expertise in insulated glass cladding powered by Solera® and SoleraWall® translucent daylighting panels, combined with Norbec's proficiency in insulated metal panels will result in the delivery of a comprehensive, high-quality solution, setting new industry standards.

Experience Efficiency with Our Solution:



Glare-Free Natural Lighting : Illuminate spaces naturally, enhancing visual comfort.

: Illuminate spaces naturally, enhancing visual comfort. Natural Light Diffusion : Distribute sunlight evenly, creating a welcoming ambiance.

: Distribute sunlight evenly, creating a welcoming ambiance. Exceptional Thermal Resistance : Maintain optimal indoor temperatures, ensuring energy efficiency.

: Maintain optimal indoor temperatures, ensuring energy efficiency. Robust Water and Air Infiltration Performance : Enhance building durability and longevity.

: Enhance building durability and longevity. Long-Lasting Warranty : Enjoy peace of mind with our extensive product guarantee.

: Enjoy peace of mind with our extensive product guarantee. Energy Savings and LEED Certification: Contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving energy efficiency and LEED recognition.

About Advanced Glazings Ltd:

Great buildings need a connection to the outdoors, one that is only achieved through the use of glass. At Advanced Glazings Ltd , we understand that making that connection is challenging. Our Solera® line of highly insulating light diffusing glass and decades of combined experience in daylight design make it easy for you to create buildings that are stunning and will 'wow' everyone who enters.

About Norbec:

Founded in 1982, Norbec is a renowned manufacturer of prefabricated cold rooms, insulated doors, and insulated metal panels for various sectors, including supermarkets, restaurants, food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, hospitals, and research centers. Norbec’s success is built on its high-quality products, exceptional service, and commitment to innovation.

