Trio Petroleum Corp LD Micro Presentation Replay Now Available

DANVILLE, CA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio” or the “Company”), a California-based oil and gas company, today announced that a replay of its October 3rd presentation and Q&A session at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference is now available.

To view the replay directly, please click the following link: LD Micro Main Event XVI 2023 Events. The presentation took place on Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00PM EDT under Track 2.

In the presentation, Company Director Michael L. Peterson discusses the Company’s latest developments from its testing of the HV-1 discovery well, along with certain other operational updates.

In addition, Trio has also posted a new corporate video presentation with updates from its management and operational team to the Company’s “Investors” page on its website, accessible here: https://ir.trio-petroleum.com/events-presentation/.

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California. Trio has a large, approximately 9,267-acre asset called the “South Salinas Project” where it owns an 85.75% working interest. Trio’s near-term plans include testing and producing the HV-1 well, and then drilling the HV-2 and HV-4 wells. Previous operations on this asset have successfully drilled two (2) production/discovery wells (i.e., the HV-3A and BM 2-2 wells) that Trio now owns.

