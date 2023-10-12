Submit Release
WARP Welcomes Former Macy’s Executive Dennis Mullahy as Strategic Advisor

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WARP is pleased to announce Dennis Mullahy as a Strategic Advisor to the co-founders, Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. In his role, Mullahy will be responsible for directing the strategic advancement of WARP as a thought leader and innovator in the logistics and supply chain industry. 

In his most recent role, Mullahy served as Chief Supply Chain Officer for Macy’s and in senior supply chain leadership roles at Michaels Stores, Ulta, and Meijer. As an experienced retail leader, Mullahy is focused on driving results, building strong leadership teams, and developing corporate strategies. He has managed operational units at enterprise retailers and been a member of the executive committee, participating in establishing overall corporate strategy, policies, governance, culture, direction, and board-level communications.

“We are excited and honored to have Dennis join the WARP team and help define the strategy that will build WARP’s success for years to come,” said WARP CEO Daniel Sokolovsy. “Dennis is certainly someone who has ‘seen it all’, and we look forward to leveraging his vast experience into helping solve the unmet needs of retail shippers across North America. We are humbled that Dennis not only shares the vision that WARP has set, but also his willingness to roll up his sleeves to continue the momentum we have built.” 

About WARP
WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last-mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.




