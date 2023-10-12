BioAdaptives, Inc. Celebrates Nine Years of Commercial Success in Equine Nutrition

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT), a leading formulator and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, today celebrates nearly a decade of commercial success of its popular Equine supplement products, Equine Regen Plus and Equine All In One.

Marketed and distributed through its wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc., the effectiveness of the company’s products is exemplified in the creation of the World Cutting Horse Champion, FCB Downtown Regen, that recently sold at Patriot Sales and Auctions for US$110,000.

Bruce Colclasure, Director, LiveStock Impact, Inc. and owner of Flying C Bar (FCB) ranch, Bristow, OK., said, “Breeders, trainers and owners, from the very beginning of the initial investment, strive every day for that perfect combination of nutrients that compliments their horses. At the beginning of FCB Downtown Regen’s cutting horse training, I knew every day when I walked into the stall that I had a happy, healthy horse willing to begin the day of excelling at her training.

“Over the last nine years we have supplemented FCB Downtown Regen with Equine Regen Plus and Livestock Impact Plus. This has been a major contributor to her success. We noticed her mental willingness to train and bonuses included an absolutely perfect shiny hair coat, extensive tail growth, and healthy feet that each month would have extensive hoof growth.

“I know that FCB Downtown Regen’s consistently successful performance career is due in large part to Equine Regen Plus and Livestock Impact Plus in her daily diet. It made FCB Downtown Regen the multiple World Champion she is today and will continue to be for years to come.”

FCB Downtown Regen recently sold at Patriot Sales and Auctions for $110,000. Today, at the age of 11 years, she continues to be supplemented daily with her Equine Regen Plus and is on track to win another National Cutting Championship in 2023.

Robert Ellis, CEO of LiveStock Impact, Inc., said, “The success of our Equine products in creating this World Champion is due to our comprehensive development process utilizing only the finest Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) ingredients, formulated in optimal, balanced doses.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources around the world and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. BioAdaptives’ current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™ MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans. The Company’s products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. BioAdaptives’ wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact Inc markets Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses. LiveStock Impact, Inc is also positioned to develop and market botanical drugs.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date after the date of this press release.

