Lynx Air Launches Inaugural Flight between Toronto and Phoenix

Lynx is celebrating with a seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) will launch its first flight between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) today, continuing the rapid expansion of the airline’s Toronto network.



Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline took to the skies for the first time in 2022, with a vision to inspire more Canadians to fly by offering a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.

Today’s new route launch marks the continued US expansion of Lynx for the fall and into the winter sun destination season. The airline currently operates flights between Toronto - Orlando and Toronto - Los Angeles, and will add Fort Myers and Tampa Bay to its Toronto network in the coming months. All these destinations are now on sale.

By December 2023, Lynx will fly more than 22,000 seats per week across its North American network to and from Toronto, representing a 201 per cent growth from the previous year. This summer, Lynx established a pilot and cabin crew base in Toronto to support this growth, creating 101 new jobs in the region.

"Toronto is our fastest growing hub as it has historically been underserved by low-cost carriers, so airfares have been too high for too long,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Lynx Air. “Lynx Air is changing that. We are proud to be the only low-cost carrier offering service between Toronto and Phoenix. Whether you are travelling to enjoy the sunshine, golf, take in the nightlife, or catch a sporting event, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

Says Janik Reigate, Director, Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, “We are pleased to see Lynx continue to grow its route offering from Toronto Pearson. This new service to Phoenix will provide increased choice for passengers looking to escape Canada’s winter weather.”

Adds Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, "Today, Phoenix is celebrating another milestone in our city's connectivity and growth. The new Lynx route between Phoenix and Toronto is another example of how we’re working to expand opportunities for our residents and visitors alike. These flights will not only bring our two great cities closer together, but will also open the door to new economic, cultural, and personal ties. We look forward to welcoming travelers from Toronto to the sunshine and hospitality of the Phoenix area, and we're excited to see the positive impact this route will have on our community."

Sale Details

Fares between Phoenix and Toronto start at $149*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off base fares on all flights between Phoenix and Toronto. The sale starts on October 12 and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on October 13, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “FLYUSA”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule from Toronto

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 12-Oct-23 TUE-THUR-SAT Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) 12-Oct-23 TUE-THUR-SAT Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) 10-NOV-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Tampa Bay International (TPA) 10-NOV-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN Tampa Bay International (TPA) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) 31-DEC-23 TUES-THUR-FRI-SAT Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Southwest Florida International (RSW) 31-DEC-23 TUES-THUR-FRI-SAT Southwest Florida International (RSW) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Currently Operating MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Los Angeles International (LAX) Currently Operating MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN Los Angeles International (LAX) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Currently Operating MON-WED-FRI Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Orlando International (MCO) Currently Operating MON-WED-FRI Orlando International (MCO) Toronto Pearson (YYZ)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, reducing Lynx’s carbon footprint, and making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.