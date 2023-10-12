ProPhase Labs to Present at The ThinkEquity Conference

Submit Release
GARDEN CITY, NY, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a next generation biotech, genomics, therapeutics and diagnostics company, today announced it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 19, 2023 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus will be presenting at 11:30 AM ET on October 19th. Interested parties can register to attend here:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_95483/conference_register.html

One-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/tep24/prph/1691270

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics, therapeutics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies and significant growth underscore our multi-billion-dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
267-880-1111
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
514-939-3989
Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com


