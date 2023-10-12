CompTIA honored with ANSI 2023 Leadership and Service Award

Stephen Crawford Workforce Development and Innovation Medal recognizes association’s commitment and leadership in preparing people for career in tech

Downers Grove, IL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, is a recipient of a 2023 Leadership and Service Award from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for its commitment to helping people develop the confidence and skills to work in technology.

CompTIA President and CEO Todd Thibodeaux accepted the Stephen Crawford Workforce Development and Innovation Medal at ANSI’s annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night. The award is named for the late Stephen Crawford, a staunch advocate of workforce development and a valued leader and contributor to ANSI, Workcred and the greater workforce and credentialing communities, who passed away in 2022.

“We’re very thankful and humbled by this recognition,” Thibodeaux said. “The honor is a testament to our amazing team, the industry we serve, and the millions of individuals who chose CompTIA to begin and build their IT career.”

CompTIA was recognized for its leadership and commitment to help people launch and advance in IT careers. The association was singled out for its steadfast commitment to workforce development by continually creating new skills certifications; launching the Apprenticeships for Tech program, a national effort to diversify the tech workforce; and partnering with American Succeeds to create a new assessment for skills such as critical thinking and communications.

Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. CompTIA has awarded more than three million certifications to technology professionals around the world.

Nineteen individuals and organizations were honored by ANSI with 2023 Leadership and Service Awards for their significant contributions to national and international standardization activities, as well as an ongoing commitment to their industry, the nation and the enhancement of the global voluntary consensus standards system.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

