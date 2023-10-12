APTIM Ranked #1 in Site Assessment & Compliance by ENR

The Top 400 Sourcebook lists APTIM in the top 10 of six categories.

Baton Rouge, La., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM, a leading environmental and resilience solutions firm, is listed as the top U.S. contractor in the Environment: Site Assessment and Compliance category of Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Top 400 Sourcebook. With experience across the U.S., the firm’s team of certified and licensed professionals set the gold standard in evaluating environmental risk, ensuring compliance, and developing innovative solutions to characterize and remediate contaminants for government, industrial, and commercial clients.

APTIM was ranked in the top 10 of the following six categories, placing higher than last year in all the below Environment categories:

#1 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Site Assessment and Compliance

#2 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Chemical and Soil Remediation

#2 of the ​Top Contractors in Environment: Nuclear Waste

#2 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Solid Waste

#3 of the Top Contractors in Environment: Hazardous Waste

#4 of the Top Contractors in Oil and Gas: Maintenance

“We are proud of this recognition for our consistent delivery of fit-for-purpose, cost-effective solutions for our clients to assess and reduce environmental impacts and maintain compliance with environmental regulations,” said APTIM Senior Vice President of Environmental & Energy Solutions Greg Coffman. “Our team has an exceptional range of technical skills from geology, hydrogeology, chemistry, risk assessment, wetlands science, civil and geotechnical engineering, and geographic information systems. Together, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our clients, their communities, and the environment.”

APTIM’s site assessments include soil and groundwater quality assessments, sensitive receptor surveys, and vapor intrusion assessments for the development of site conceptual models to support the cleanup and closure of contaminated properties. At in-house laboratories, APTIM’s remediation experts develop and patent environmental technologies as low-cost solutions to clients’ remediation projects in full compliance with regulatory requirements. A nationwide team combines industry leading expertise and local resources to strategize with project design teams and regulatory agencies and develop expeditious permitting and compliance strategies.

The Top 400 Sourcebook​ includes market analysis and rankings of the largest U.S.-based general contractors in major industry sectors and ranks contractors in 53 specific project types. The rankings are based on 2022 contracting revenue from general building, as reported in ENR’s surveys.

###

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm offering integrated environmental, sustainability, resilience, and critical infrastructure solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Jenny Riley APTIM 833 862 7846 Jenny.Riley@APTIM.com