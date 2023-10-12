Submit Release
Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 25, 2023

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its third quarter 2023 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/912639038.

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 231375 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  • United States: +1 646 787 9445
  • France: +33 9 70 73 39 58
  • Germany: +49 32 221098334
  • Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26
  • United Kingdom: +44 20 4587 0498

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com  delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com 



