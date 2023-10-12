Par Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, November 6, 2023. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com.



Par Pacific Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)

Dial-in number: 1-833-974-2377 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5782 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 8672030. The replay will be available until November 21, 2023.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 124,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across three locations and has an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 7.6 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the nomnom convenience store chain and supplies ExxonMobil-branded fuel retail stations in the region. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and Hele-branded retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

Investor Contact:

Ashimi Patel

Director, Investor Relations

(832) 916-3355

apatel@parpacific.com