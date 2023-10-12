Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. Announces the Grand Opening of its REIWATAKIYA Flagship Store in London

Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. ("Yoshitsu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Japan, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its REIWATAKIYA flagship store located at 47 South Molton Street, London W1K 5RY (the “Store”), near Bond Street in London. The Store is set to open for business at the end of October 2023.



Spanning 144 square meters, the Store is expected to showcase a selection from the Company’s catalog of over 8,000 products. Offering products from daily essentials to high-end luxuries, the location near Bond Street is anticipated to enable the Company to provide its customers a shopping experience in the heart of London's premium retail zone. The Company plans to offer products that are exclusively available at the Store. In addition, the Company expects to include with customer service personalized shopping guidance at the Store. Celebrating the opening, the Store will also launch special deals and limited-time offers on select merchandise.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, "The opening of the Store signifies a milestone in our commitment to expand globally. We believe that London, with its rich history and diverse consumer base, will present an ideal backdrop for our unique blend of traditional and modern Japanese products. As the Store opens for business, we are also embracing a new chapter of customer engagement. We aim to be more than a retailer and aspire to be a cultural bridge, fostering understanding and appreciation for Japanese quality and craftsmanship. We anticipate that the activities and services exclusively available at the Store in celebrating its grand opening will be just the beginning. We are eager to launch more promotions in the upcoming months to elevate our customers' retail journey and strengthen their bond with Yoshitsu."

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Japan. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains, and economic activity in general. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

