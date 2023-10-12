Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,402 in the last 365 days.

Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Shipments and Revenues on October 31

 Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2023
Shipments and Revenues on October 31

AMSTERDAM, October 12, 2023 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that its Third Quarter 2023 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the Third Quarter 2023 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com at approximately 8:00 a.m. CET / 3:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible on the Company’s corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

   @Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis
  For more information, contact: Fernão SILVEIRA  +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com Nathalie ROUSSEL  +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com   communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com 		 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellantis to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Shipments and Revenues on October 31

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more