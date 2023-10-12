Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,402 in the last 365 days.

Not just Bucha: Investigation of Russian war crimes in Chernihiv among winners of the Lorenzo Natali Award

The winners of this year’s edition of the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, awarded by the European Commission, were announced on 11 October at a ceremony hosted in Brussels.

The Best Emerging Journalist Prize was presented to a journalist from Ukraine, Sofia Savina.  She was awarded the Prize for her investigative work on the reputation of the Russian military, particularly regarding incidents of murder and rape in the Chernihiv region. 

Her investigation ‘Not just Bucha. Here’s what happened outside Chernihiv‘ was published in IStories media.

The Prize is named in honour of Lorenzo Natali, former Vice-President of the European Commission and a tireless advocate for freedom of expression and human rights. The award has been celebrating journalistic excellence since 1992.

It recognises the work of editors and reporters from around the world who have made an extraordinary contribution to the profession and have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the fundamental values of journalism, addressing crucial issues.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Not just Bucha: Investigation of Russian war crimes in Chernihiv among winners of the Lorenzo Natali Award

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more