Not just Bucha: Investigation of Russian war crimes in Chernihiv among winners of the Lorenzo Natali Award

The winners of this year’s edition of the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, awarded by the European Commission, were announced on 11 October at a ceremony hosted in Brussels.

The Best Emerging Journalist Prize was presented to a journalist from Ukraine, Sofia Savina. She was awarded the Prize for her investigative work on the reputation of the Russian military, particularly regarding incidents of murder and rape in the Chernihiv region.

Her investigation ‘Not just Bucha. Here’s what happened outside Chernihiv‘ was published in IStories media.

The Prize is named in honour of Lorenzo Natali, former Vice-President of the European Commission and a tireless advocate for freedom of expression and human rights. The award has been celebrating journalistic excellence since 1992.

It recognises the work of editors and reporters from around the world who have made an extraordinary contribution to the profession and have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the fundamental values of journalism, addressing crucial issues.

