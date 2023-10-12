Effective, equitable and participatory humanitarian action cannot be achieved without understanding and responding to the specific needs, priorities and capacities of different women, girls, men and boys of different age groups. Also, the integration of gender equality strengthens a human rights-based approach to humanitarian action, which determines the improvement of programming by respecting and protecting the universally recognized rights and dignity of each individual as a human being. Therefore, mainstreaming gender equality in humanitarian action increases the impact of humanitarian strategies and interventions.

Gender-mainstreaming sectoral responses are well designed and responsive to the needs and capacities of women, girls, men and boys of all ages, and have the best chance of being implemented in a way that contributes to improving the lives of all these groups. Women, girls, boys and men have immediate practical and strategic needs, especially in humanitarian crises.

The purpose of the checklist is to provide actors in the humanitarian/refugee response in the Republic of Moldova with benchmarks/recommendations on how to ensure that the needs, priorities and capacities of women, girls, men and boys are taken into account in all aspects humanitarian/refugee crisis response.

Checklist on gender mainstreaming in the response to the refugee crisis in Moldova. UNWomen, 2022.