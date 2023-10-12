Record number of applications to join the Young European Ambassadors

A record number of young people have replied to the latest call for applications to join the Young European Ambassadors network – with double the number of applications received in 2022.

In total, 2,126 young people applied by the deadline of 8 October. Applicants are aged 16-26, and from the six Eastern partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine), the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme is now undertaking a review of the applications, and all applicants will receive an email informing them about the next steps, including interviews. The selection process will be completed by 10 November.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

The YEAs initiative was created by the European Union in 2016 and has involved more than 1,700 young people from over 30 different countries to date.