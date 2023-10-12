EntreGram4Youth: Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation and EU introduce self-assessment tool for young entrepreneurs 

The European Union, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has launched EntreGram4Youth – a self-assessment tool for young entrepreneurs.

This is part of a broader initiative known as the ‘Entrepreneurial Competence Framework for Youth’, aimed at providing young entrepreneurs with new opportunities to realise their business ideas and help them to identify and bridge gaps in their personal development. The EntreGram4Youth tool will assist the entrepreneurs in determining their level of entrepreneurial proficiency.

The tool is available on the Diia.Education portal.

“The wide-scale disruption has altered the business landscape in Ukraine, introducing certain challenges for conducting business: supply chain disruptions, fuel shortages, power outages, diminished demand, property damages, and the like. As a result, young entrepreneurs are among the most vulnerable groups affected by such economic challenges and require state support,” said Valeriia Ionan, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration. “The initiative and the EntreGram4Youth tool will act as a compass for the business aspirations of today’s youth.”

The Entrepreneurial Competence Framework for Youth in Ukraine and EntreGram4Youth were elaborated with the support of the ‘EU4Youth Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship’ programme, co-financed by the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

