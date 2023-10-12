A brief analysis of the gender impact in the crisis in Ukraine: Republic of Moldova

Based on the preliminary data collected (a series of studies by UN Women) and the meetings that UN Women held with women-led organizations in Moldova, the current crisis creates and accentuates gender-differentiated risks and vulnerabilities and increases the needs humanitarian among women, girls, men and boys.

Access to food remains a priority, especially for refugees living in private housing. Women emphasize the need for food security support that meets the nutritional needs of different family members, including pregnant and lactating women, women and girls with disabilities, the elderly, and children. Access to primary, secondary and tertiary health services remains a challenge, especially for refugee women with chronic illnesses (diabetes, epilepsy, etc.) as well as women cancer patients/survivors.

Access to mental health and psychosocial support (MHSSP) remains limited for refugee and displaced women and children. Displaced and refugee women also reported the need for non-food items (NFA) and hygiene kits that are adapted according to gender and age, taking into account the needs of each, including adolescent girls.

The vast majority of refugees are women and children, due to bans on men from seeking refuge by the Ukrainian authorities, which increases the risk of gender-related protection issues. Domestic violence is widespread in the region and in Moldova. It is well known that war and displacement are the main causes of increased incidence of gender-based violence (GBV), especially family violence and conflict-related sexual violence. Human trafficking risks remain high.

In general, service providers and frontline responders, such as the teams of the Refugee Accommodation Centers (RAC), need to be trained in quality and gender-sensitive multisectoral services. To provide these services, training courses on gender concepts, GBV screening, GBV case management and referral pathways, child protection, structured psychosocial support and others must be delivered. Trainings on GBV and Protection against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH) are already organized, while trainings on gender-responsive capacity building in humanitarian action are to be developed by the Gender Equality Action Group. The sub-working group on GBV is also to establish protocols and standard working procedures in the field of GBV.

