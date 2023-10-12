The UN Country Team in Moldova, including the World Bank (WB), has engaged, with the support of the UN Country Office, in developing a joint assessment of gender equality that will allow a full and comprehensive understanding of the root causes and impact of pronounced inequalities that women and girls face in the Republic of Moldova. The general objective of the report is to develop a comprehensive assessment of the level of equality between women and men in the Republic of Moldova in education, health, economic opportunities, freedom of expression of opinions and taking measures. The specific objective of the evaluation is to promote a common understanding between UN and WB entities of the inequalities faced by women and girls in the Republic of Moldova. The review will also enable greater coordination of efforts, greater efficiency in support to the country and strengthening of joint work on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The country report in the field of gender equality of the Republic of Moldova. United Nations Moldova, 2022.