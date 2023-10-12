Submit Release
EU and UNDP conduct series of short-term professional courses for 400 Ukrainians

With financial support from the EU and the German government, UNDP in Ukraine has carried out a series of short-term professional courses, followed by internships and employment.

Almost 400 people completed the training, which was held in five oblasts of Ukraine: Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Poltava.

The training courses are based on 19 of the most in-demand professions, including plumbers, tailors, cooks, and electric welders. The choice of professions is determined by the urgent needs of the Ukrainian market and local businesses, which often lack professional personnel to restore the full-fledged work of enterprises in the conditions of war, UNDP Ukraine said in a press release.

The short-term courses were organised as part of the Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme in cooperation with educational and methodological centres for vocational and technical education.

