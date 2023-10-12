The main objective of this publication is to present gender data which are comparable among countries of the Eastern Partnership (referred to throughout as EaP countries), providing descriptive analysis at the regional and national level. The priority has been to show data that are harmonised among partner countries and aligned with Eurostat methodologies where possible. Collating and analysing the data also provides opportunity to identify challenges faced by the partner countries to produce and present national gender data.

A regional publication provides an opportunity to improve quality of data and metadata through analysis and use. Working together to develop effective ways to present and describe the information for broad audiences like policymakers and the general public can help to build capacity in communicating statistics.

Gender statistics in the eastern partnership (EaP). „Progress towards gender equality: what do the statistics tell us?”, edition 2022. Expertise France, Statistics Through Eastern Partnership, 2022.