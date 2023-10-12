Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,407 in the last 365 days.

Gender statistics in the eastern partnership (EaP). „Progress towards gender equality: what do the statistics tell us?”, Edition 2022

The main objective of this publication is to present gender data which are comparable among countries of the Eastern Partnership (referred to throughout as EaP countries), providing descriptive analysis at the regional and national level. The priority has been to show data that are harmonised among partner countries and aligned with Eurostat methodologies where possible. Collating and analysing the data also provides opportunity to identify challenges faced by the partner countries to produce and present national gender data.

A regional publication provides an opportunity to improve quality of data and metadata through analysis and use. Working together to develop effective ways to present and describe the information for broad audiences like policymakers and the general public can help to build capacity in communicating statistics.

Gender statistics in the eastern partnership (EaP). „Progress towards gender equality: what do the statistics tell us?”, edition 2022. Expertise France, Statistics Through Eastern Partnership, 2022.

You just read:

Gender statistics in the eastern partnership (EaP). „Progress towards gender equality: what do the statistics tell us?”, Edition 2022

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more