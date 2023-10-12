Monitoring report: Sexist discourse in the public space during the early 2021 parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova as a form of violence against women in elections (VAWE)

The monitoring report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of the discourse in the public space one month before the parliamentary elections and during the 2021 election campaign.

The monitoring of the sexist discourse in the anticipated parliamentary elections of July 2021 in the Republic of Moldova, as a form of violence against women in the elections, aimed to monitor the following aspects:

1. the sensitivity of electoral programs, announced measures to the gender and social dimensions;

2. the nature of the discourse from the perspective of gender language, including the use of feminine forms for functions, occupations, professions in their own presentations, speeches, promotional materials by candidates, as well as in media products by journalists;

3. the communication and speeches of the candidates;

4. the balanced presence of women and men at the electoral debates;

5. the integration of the gender dimension in electoral debates by media institutions and electoral competitors.

Monitoring report: Sexist discourse in the public space during the early 2021 parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova as a form of Violence Against Women in Elections (VÎFA). Platform for Gender Equality, UNWomen Moldova, Chișinău, 2021.