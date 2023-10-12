Monitoring report of gender responsive budgets for the topic “Gender-ICT”

The major goal of the study is to evaluate how public policies, budgets and strategies of higher education institutions in the Republic of Moldova through the formation of digital competence contribute to the increase of women’s participation in the labor market.

Digital technologies have already radically transformed the communications, media, commerce, leisure sectors, and the education sector, especially higher education, is next on the list.

For countries to effectively use ICT to promote women’s empowerment, governments need to be well informed about how the ICT ecosystem works in practice, barriers to access and how challenges can be overcome. At the same time, the major changes produced in the economic structure, the integration and use of ICT in all functional areas have transformed the demand on the labor market and the requirements of employers regarding the professional and digital skills needed in different jobs. Thus, the study underlines the challenges and directions of action necessary in correlating the demand for digital professional skills of employers on the labor market and the offer of qualifications and digital skills for women in the higher education of the Republic of Moldova.

