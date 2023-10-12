EU-funded grants for internally displaced civil society activists in Ukraine

The charitable organisation ‘100 Percent Life Network Rivne’ invites Ukrainian civil society activists who have become internally displaced persons (IDPs) to apply to its grant programme.

This programme is part of the EU4CSOs Emergency Actions project and is implemented with the financial support of the European Union.

The programme is designed to support civil society activists who have been internally displaced to other regions of Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continue to work actively in the public interest.

The total budget of the programme is UAH 510,345, and one person can receive a maximum support of UAH 46,395.

The deadline for applications is 16 October 2023.

