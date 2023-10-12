Report – Implementation of the EC convention on combating violence against women – 2022

The establishment and consolidation of the Republic of Moldova as an independent and democratic state, with the status of a subject of international law (year 1991) determined the harmonization of national law, especially in the field of the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms through the ratification of numerous documents with a universal vocation in the field of human rights, paving the way for an international protection system.

An international instrument adopted in the field of protection of fundamental rights and freedoms is the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (known as – the Istanbul Convention).

Considering the orientation of the Republic of Moldova towards the European democratic value space, which is based on fundamental constitutional values, unanimously recognized and protected, such as democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and the rule of law, on February 6, 2017 the Istanbul Convention was signed . Thus, our state became the 44th signatory state of the treaty.

Under these conditions, the next step, namely the ratification of the Convention, was carried out in 2021, when the Republic of Moldova became the 35th country to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Convention from Istanbul), by Law no. 144/2021. The Istanbul Convention entered into force in the Republic of Moldova on May 1, 2022.

Thus, in this Report, the results of the promotion of policies in the field of preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence in the period 2020-2022 are shown in the following directions:

Integrated policies and data collection;

Prevention;

Protection and support;

Material law;

Investigation, prosecution, procedural legislation and protective measures;

Migration and asylum.

Report of the Republic of Moldova on the implementation of the EC Convention on combating violence against women. Chișinău, 2022.