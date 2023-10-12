Australian frigate visits Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 12 -

HCM CITY — His Majesty's Australian Ship (HMAS) Toowoomba visited HCM City on Thursday, beginning a six-day visit to Việt Nam, as part of Australia’s flagship regional engagement activity, Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE).

During the visit, the frigate's captain Darin MacDonald and Air Commodore Tony McCormack who is Commander of IPE 2023, will lay a wreath at the President Hồ Chí Minh Monument, pay courtesy visits to leaders of the HCM City People's Committee, and have meetings with the 7th Military Region Command, and representatives of the High Command of Region 2 of the Việt Nam People’s Navy.

The crew is also scheduled to engage in a range of goodwill activities, including sharing professional experience on emergency medicine at sea and exchanges on ship operations such as passage exercises and search and rescue.

The crew will also participate in friendly sporting activities with cadets at the Naval Technical College.



Air Commodore Tony McCormack said: “We are excited to return to Việt Nam this year in honour of the 50th anniversary year of our diplomatic relationship. Việt Nam is a critical regional partner for Australia and the friendship between our two countries has never been stronger. We have a shared interest in a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region with ASEAN at its centre.

“Our defence relationship, particularly education, training and peacekeeping, is strong, and we are keen to continue building on our success."

IPE supports the Australian Government’s focus on deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships across Southeast Asia and the Northeast Indian Ocean and reinforces Australia’s commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous region.

IPE 2023 will conduct activities with Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, Thailand and Việt Nam. — VNS