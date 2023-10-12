PHILIPPINES, October 12 - Press Release

October 12, 2023 Bringing healthcare closer to communities, Bong Go joins groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat On Monday, October 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a Super Health Center in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. The initiative is part of his ongoing efforts to make government healthcare services more accessible to Filipinos, particularly those residing in marginalized communities. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go underscored the critical role that Super Health Centers play in delivering quality healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas. These centers are strategically designed to meet the basic health needs of these communities, thereby bridging the healthcare gap. "Ipagpatuloy natin na ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang mahihirap na walang matakbuhan kung hindi ang mga government health facilities," said Go. "Para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan, napaka-importante po nito dahil iyan po ang kanilang lalapitan po talaga. The more we should support it, the more na mag-invest po tayo sa ating healthcare system," he added. The Super Health Centers will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. One of the key objectives of the Super Health Centers is to enhance the early detection of diseases. Go said that timely detection is a crucial factor in effective treatment and management, and by providing accessible healthcare services in communities like Esperanza, he believes that more lives can be saved through early diagnosis and intervention. "Ang kagandahan nito early detection at magagamit ito sa pagbigay ng primary care at pagkokonsulta, and it will help decongest the hospital dahil pwede na pong gamutin dito. At ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas. Ilalagay nila sa isang barangay kung saan po'y makaka-access 'yung mga kababayan natin," Go pointed out. Go, who was declared an adopted son of Sultan Kudarat that day, expressed his gratitude towards the collaborative efforts of key government officials in ensuring that their constituents have access to quality health care. Specifically, he acknowledged Governor Pax Ali Mangudadatu, Mayor Charles Federic Ploteña, and Vice Mayor Lalaine Villaruel-Suhanda for their leadership. Additionally, he commended the collective contributions of board members from the 1st and 2nd districts, councilors, and other community leaders. During the event, Mangudadatu praised Go's commitment to public service. The governor described him as a friend and a senator who has fully supported the people of Sultan Kudarat. "Ang ating pasasalamat, pagmamahal, at suporta ay 100% para kay Senator Bong Go," Mangudadatu emphasized. He also lauded Go's leadership qualities, describing him as a leader who serves from the heart. "Suportahan natin siya, mahalin natin siya, at pagkatiwalaan natin ang kanyang tapang at malasakit dahil alam natin na sa ilalim ng kanyang (pagseserbisyo), ang sambayanang Pilipino ay magiging masagana," he said. Ploteña likewise spoke highly of Go's contributions to the local community, expressing his gratitude for the Super Health Center project, describing it as essential for the growing population of Esperanza. "Ako po at ang ating mahal na governor, kami po ay malapit sa ating mahal na Senator Bong Go. Kami po ay naging magkaibigan bago pa po naging presidente ang ating mahal na Tatay Digong," Ploteño said. "Maraming salamat, Senator Bong Go, sa patuloy mong pagmamahal sa bayan ng Esperanza," he said. The senator was instrumental in pushing for adequate funding to ensure that more Super Health Centers are established across the country. Some 307 Super Health Centers were funded in 2022 through Go's initiative and with the help of the Department of Health (DOH) and fellow lawmakers, and 322 more Super Health Centers in 2023. In addition to supporting the Super Health Center in Esperanza, Go also backed the funding for the establishment of two Super Health Centers in the city of Tacurong. Furthermore, he supported the establishment of a Super Health Center in each of the towns of Bagumbayan, Columbio, Isulan, and Palimbang. Meanwhile, Go urged beneficiaries to visit the nearest Malasakit Center located at Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan if they require medical assistance for their healthcare needs. "One-stop shop, nasa loob ng hospital ang Malasakit Center. Lapitan n'yo lang po iyan, para sa inyo 'yan, para sa Pilipino 'yan, para sa mga poor and indigent patients, tutulungan kayo n'yan," he added. The Malasakit Center houses government agencies, namely, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DOH, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation that offer medical assistance programs. Since the first Malasakit Center was established in 2018, there are now 159 centers that have assisted more than seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has been instrumental in securing funds for a wide range of projects across various municipalities in the province. These projects include the concreting of roads in Esperanza, Bagumbayan, Isulan, Lambayong, Lebak, Lutayan, and Tacurong City. Additionally, he supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Columbio and Isulan, as well as the procurement of ambulance units for other towns. On the same day, Go conducted on-site inspections of several projects he advocated for before, including the road concreting initiative in Esperanza, which extends from Junctional National Highway-Barangay Saliao to Purok Masagana Farm-to-Market Road. Later, he extended his inspection to Makilala in Cotabato, where he checked on additional projects he has supported such as Makilala Public market and the new municipal hall. During these visits, he also distributed aid to underprivileged residents and oversaw the turnover of supplies to the 39th Infantry Battalion. Later that day, Go attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Sinaglaya Class of 2002 in Davao City.