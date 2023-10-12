New head of EuroGeographics to focus on enabling access to high-value geospatial data from official national sources

EuroGeographics has today (12 October 2023) announced Sallie Payne Snell as its new Secretary General and Executive Director.

Sallie, who previously led operations at the not-for-profit membership association, has an in-depth understanding of the technological, legislative and operational challenges and opportunities facing National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Information Authorities.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “It is a privilege to represent official providers of the trusted geospatial information that is fundamental to the everyday lives of people across Europe.”

“My focus is on enabling access to members’ high-value data and expertise for the public good through its integration into the infrastructures we rely upon as a modern society.”

“EuroGeographics and its members are already delivering high-value pan-European data through the Open Maps for Europe interface. We look forward to building on this success through the OME2 project, which is co-funded by the European Union and responds to user needs for large-scale open data.”

President of EuroGeographics, Colin Bray added: “We are delighted that Sallie will lead EuroGeographics as we take our next steps in realising its vision of a society empowered by the use of trusted geospatial services from official national sources.”

“Sallie is a great champion of members’ data and expertise, and her extensive experience in relationship management will be key to further establishing partnerships with those who share our goal of using geospatial data for the public good. These collaborations are vital for meeting user requirements and finding solutions to common challenges.”

Sallie’s previous positions include Deputy Director, Association for Geographic Information, and International Stakeholder Relationship Manager, Ordnance Survey. She holds a BSc in geographical science.