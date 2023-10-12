Three New Veteran Team Members Bolster Aurora Strategy Global Public Relations and Government Relations Team

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Strategy Global is pleased to announce today the addition of three new veteran team members to the firm: Charles Cooke, Jordan Kerbel, and Chris Watson.



Aurora President and Chief Advocate Marcel Wieder said, “Today we have made significant additions to the Aurora team that will strengthen our team and position us to take on new areas of influence. Aurora’s growth reflects our confidence in the resilience of the Canadian economy and the need for businesses and organizations to access our impressive suite of services.”

“Each of these new team members brings with them experiences and skills that will assist our clients in delivering their message to government, the media or stakeholders,” Wieder pointed out. “I am truly honoured that they have chosen Aurora as their new home.”

The following are the new members:

Charles Cooke is a lawyer with extensive litigation experience who has worked at CTV Television as well as private law firms, where he has appeared before various courts, up to and including the Ontario Court of Appeal. He holds a Master’s from Osgoode Hall at York University and a post-graduate certificate in Government Relations from Seneca College.

Jordan Kerbel has held a wide range of high-profile radio and television broadcast roles, most notably as a news anchor with CBC Newsworld and CBC Newsworld International, and as anchor, reporter, and writer, for CTV, CFRB, and 680 News. He currently is focused on media training, reputation and issues management and crisis communications.

Chris Watson brings years of political experience with both government and opposition. A previous National Director for one of Canada’s federal parties, Chris also managed government relations at Ontario’s largest trade union for over a decade.

With the addition of Dave Ryan, Jack Heath, Alan Shefman, and Vince Nigro, Aurora is one of the fastest growing public affairs, government relations, and public relations firms in the country. “We are well positioned to handle client assignments on a broad range of topics,” said Wieder. “With our international colleagues and being members of the International Public Relations Network, we truly have a global reach for one-stop shopping to get our client’s message delivered.”

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with affiliates in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Moncton as well as Washington DC, Florida, California, and Israel.

