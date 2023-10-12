Submit Release
Ultralife Corporation to Report Third Quarter Results on October 26, 2023

NEWARK, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Ultralife’s Management will also host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM ET on October 26, 2023. Please see the call-in procedures which follow below.

NOTE TO THOSE PLANNING TO PARTICIPATE BY PHONE:

To ensure a fast and reliable connection to our investor conference call, we require participants dialing in by phone to pre-register using this link prior to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7f14d2264d2242c1adb217d21d75ab21. This will eliminate the need to speak with an operator. Once registered, dial-in information will be provided along with a personal identification number. Should you register early and misplace your details, you can simply click back on this same link at any time to register and view this information again.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations Section of the Company’s website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

About Ultralife Corporation

Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. Through its engineering and collaborative approach to problem solving, Ultralife serves government, defense and commercial customers across the globe.

Headquartered in Newark, New York, the Company's business segments include: Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. Ultralife has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.ultralifecorporation.com.

Company Contact:
 Investor Relations Contact:
Ultralife Corporation
 LHA
Philip A. Fain
 Jody Burfening
(315) 210-6110
 (212) 838-3777
pfain@ulbi.com jburfening@lhai.com


