Coave Therapeutics appoints Leading World Experts to newly formed Scientific Advisory Board dedicated to its Genetic Medicine Delivery Platform

Paris, France, October 12th, 2023– Coave Therapeutics (‘Coave’), a genetic medicine company focused on developing life-changing therapies, announces the formation of its new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising renowned leaders in gene therapy, neurological diseases, adeno-associated viral (AAV) and non-viral vector technologies:



Olivier Danos, PhD (Chair of the SAB) – Chief Scientific Officer at REGENXBIO Inc (Paris, France)

– Chief Scientific Officer at REGENXBIO Inc (Paris, France) Alain Wagner, PhD – Director of the Laboratory of Functional Chemosystems (LFCS) at the University of Strasbourg (Strasbourg, France)

– Director of the Laboratory of Functional Chemosystems (LFCS) at the University of Strasbourg (Strasbourg, France) Anne des Rieux, PhD – Professor at UCLouvain - Louvain Drug Research Institute (LDRI) (Brussels, Belgium)

Professor at UCLouvain - Louvain Drug Research Institute (LDRI) (Brussels, Belgium) Aravind Asokan, PhD – Professor and Director at the Duke University School of Medicine, and Director of Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation (North Carolina, US)

– Professor and Director at the Duke University School of Medicine, and Director of Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation (North Carolina, US) Juliette Hordeaux, DVM, PhD – Executive Director of Translational Research at the Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, US)

– Executive Director of Translational Research at the Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, US) Mark Kay, MD, PhD – Director of the Program in Human Gene Therapy, and Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine (California, US)

– Director of the Program in Human Gene Therapy, and Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Genetics at Stanford University School of Medicine (California, US) Robert Kotin, PhD – Adjunct Professor at UMass Medical School (Massachusetts, US)





The SAB members will support Coave’s R&D strategy, offering invaluable expert scientific and clinical guidance as the company progresses its pipeline of innovative genetic medicines based on its unique ALIGATER™ (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform. Their collective expertise will also contribute to enhancing the ALIGATER™ platform and expanding its potential across viral (adeno-associated virus; AAV) and non-viral vector-based therapeutics, unlocking the potential to develop novel genetic medicines targeting serious diseases.

Lolita Petit, CSO of Coave Therapeutics commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our exceptional Scientific Advisory Board to the Coave team. Bringing together such a diverse, esteemed and knowledgeable group of world-leading experts is a testament to the immense potential of Coave’s pipeline, platform and strategic vision. Each of these distinguished members has made profound contributions to the fields of genetic medicine, gene therapy, and neurosciences, bringing a unique depth of knowledge and experience to Coave. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to leverage their unique scientific insights to continue to advance our pipeline and ALIGATER platform. Their presence will undoubtedly catalyze our growth and move us closer to our mission of transforming the lives of patients with limited treatment options.”

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from rare to prevalent conditions, starting with neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Our proprietary ALIGATER™ (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to overcome the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species. Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit https://coavetx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

contact@coavetx.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Leila Adlam, Mark Swallow

coavetx@medistrava.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 928 6900



