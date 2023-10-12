Submit Release
Bentley Systems Announces the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders’ Honors

SINGAPORE – Oct. 12, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders’ Honors. During the 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event held today, 15 projects were recognized for Founders’ Honors.

With input from senior company executives, Greg Bentley and Keith Bentley selected the compelling projects from the more than 300 nominations submitted for the company’s 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program. To watch a video featuring Greg Bentley, Keith Bentley, Bentley’s Chief Success Officer Katriona Lord-Levins, and Bentley’s Director, ES(D)G, Rodrigo Fernandes discussing why each project was recognized for Founders’ Honors, see link.

 The 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure Founders’ Honorees are:

 Benesch

AI/ML-Driven Pavement Crack Detection

United States

 Collins Engineers, Inc.

Digital Twins and Artificial Intelligence for Historic Robert Street Bridge Rehabilitation

St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

 Contact Energy

Tauhara Geothermal Power Project Drilling Campaign

Taupo, Waikato, New Zealand

 Dublin City University

Smart Dublin City University Digital Twin

Dublin, Ireland

 Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL)

Construction of 2 Nos of 225KV Transmission Lines & 2 Nos of Substations in Cameroon

Cameroon

 Kenya Geological Survey

Kenya Nationwide Airborne Geophysical Survey

Nairobi, Kenya

 Kovalska Nerukhomist LLC

Kovalska Going Digital

Kyiv, Ukraine

 Port Authority of New South Wales

Port Authority of New South Wales: A Case Study in Digital Transformation

New South Wales, Australia

 PT Hutama Karya (Persero)

Geotechnical Engineering to Support Sustainability in “Nusantara” City at IKN Toll Road 3A

Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Indonesia

 PT. Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

Evolve to Digital Ecosystem for New Capital City of Indonesia

Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Indonesia

 Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SIDRI)

Kubuqi 2000MW Photovoltaic Desertification Control Project (Section I)

Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China

 Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB)

Model Based Design - Preparing for the Future of Digital Delivery

Watertown, Massachusetts, United States

 WISDRI Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited

New Blast Furnace Project of Yukun Iron & Steel Capacity Upgrade Project

Yuxi, Yunnan, China

 WSP Australia

Implementation of Digital Workflows on Infrastructure Projects

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

 Yuba Water Agency

New Bullards Bar Dam

Camptonville, California, United States

 To view the project descriptions and access the images, visit the Founders’ Honors webpage. Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects will be published in the print and digital versions of Bentley’s 2023 Infrastructure Yearbook in early 2024. To review the past editions of this publication, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks.

 About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

 

