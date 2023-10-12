Merakris Announces Nationwide At-Your-Door Autologous Serum Tears Program

Extends Reach of Therapy for Dry Eye and Other Ocular Surface Disease Symptoms

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotechnology innovator Merakris Therapeutics has unveiled a unique program that delivers personalized autologous serum tears—in less than 2 hours—without patients ever having to leave home.

The Research Triangle Park-headquartered company is leveraging a nationwide network of mobile phlebotomists with sterile processing technology to make the effective treatment of dry eye and other ocular surface diseases more convenient and accessible for millions of Americans.

The Opticyte® Tears program uses patients’ own blood serum to create Opticyte Autologous Serum Tears from the convenience of their homes or an optical provider’s office. This point-of-care process improves the patient experience, while harnessing the human body’s ability to heal. Unlike artificial tears, Opticyte Serum Tears contain a unique blend of beneficial components that include growth factors, antibodies, albumin and vitamin A that have been shown to support ocular health and reduce the symptoms of dry eye.

Opticyte Tears can be used for the treatment of dry eye and corneal epithelial (outer layer) defects, and as an adjunct therapy to support optimization of the ocular surface before and after various surgical procedures.

The Opticyte Tears program delivers unmatched convenience and time saving advantages, combined with consumer-friendly packaging, according to Merakris CEO Chris Broderick. As soon as a clinician submits a request for Opticyte Tears, Merakris contacts the patient to schedule an at-home or in-clinic visit by a specialist. Blood is drawn and processed and an individualized package of Opticyte Tears is delivered in less than two hours.



Customers also enjoy the convenience of receiving a 90 or 120-day supply of the product right at their doorstep, or at their local clinic.

“By combining mobile clinicians with point-of-care sterile processing, we are able to offer customers optimal benefit in terms of customization, convenience and effectiveness,” Broderick said. “And Opticyte supports Merakris’ mission of improving global patient care and outcomes though regenerative biotechnologies.”

This program extends Merakris’ Opticyte line of optical innovations that also includes Opticyte Matrix, an ophthalmic barrier to the corneal surface of the eye that can be used with various ocular procedures.

The company will feature Opticyte Serum Tears at the American Academy of Optometry (booth #848) on October 11-14, and at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (booth #5564) on November 6-9.

About Merakris

Merakris Therapeutics – founded in 2016 – pioneers the use of commercially scalable stem cell-derived biotherapeutic technologies to promote the healing of damaged tissue. The company also is investigating other novel biotechnology solutions that promote wound healing and tissue regeneration.

