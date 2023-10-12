Canon Announces New Addition to its Highly Successful Production Color Inkjet Portfolio with varioPRINT iX1700

Melville, NY, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the new upcoming1 varioPRINT iX1700 B3+ size inkjet digital sheetfed press, designed to deliver an exceptional combination of high print quality and fast, efficient production for the demanding commercial, in-plant, and direct mail print markets.

Introduced as an expansion of Canon’s broad digital press portfolio, the varioPRINT iX1700 color inkjet production press joins the varioPRINT iX-series within Canon’s sheetfed inkjet portfolio, combining the flexibility of sheetfed printing with production inkjet. Engineered for reliable, high productivity and consistent, high quality, the new press will be based on a compelling blend of brand new and proven Canon technologies.

As advancements are made across the commercial printing industry, there has been an increased demand to improve production and labor efficiency coupled with the quality and personalization of printed materials to support the growth of on-demand printing and shorter delivery times. The new varioPRINT iX1700 prints at a speed of up to 165 letter images per minute and provides built-in utilization optimization features to meet these demands.

varioPRINT iX1700 inkjet digital press highlights include:

High-definition printhead – Thanks to Canon’s state of the art, cutting-edge, high-definition printhead, the varioPRINT iX1700 is designed to image a B3+ size sheet in one pass at 2400 x 1200 dpi and features a continuous ink circulation technology designed for optimized uptime.

Automated printhead cleaning – Designed for reliable, high-quality production, printhead maintenance and quality control have been automated enabling continuous high-quality printing for longer uninterrupted production runs.

Reliable feeding – The built-in registration correction mechanism and air feeding system is engineered to simultaneously correct paper skew and horizontal misalignment helping achieve high image alignment accuracy. The air feeding system improves separation performance and helps transport paper stability regardless of paper type or size, helping achieve highly reliable printing.

Innovative inkjet technology - To ensure high performance print quality, the press uses a new water-based polymer pigment ink that contains a highly saturated pigment and produces a wide color gamut. Together with conditioning liquid, a thin ink layer is formed that maintains the integrity of the paper texture resulting in printed output that closely resembles the look and feel of offset print, helping support the reproduction or migration of offset-printed applications. Output quality is further boosted by pairing this ink technology with an efficient fixing and drying system that enhances the robustness of the print.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming varioPRINT iX1700 inkjet digital press, a testament to Canon's commitment to innovation in the digital production inkjet arena,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “In response to the evolving needs of the commercial, in-plant, and direct mail print markets, the varioPRINT iX1700 press will offer a powerful combination of high-speed production, impeccable print quality, and operational efficiency. As digitalization continues its march forward, Canon is proud to lead the way, addressing the demands for enhanced productivity and superior printed materials.”

The varioPRINT iX1700 will be exhibited at Canon Expo in Tokyo, Japan, on October 19, 2023. At the PRINTING United Expo in Atlanta on October 18-20, 2023, there will be an inkjet innovation presentation that includes the varioPRINT iX1700 in the Canon Booth #B4033.

The varioPRINT iX1700 color sheetfed production press is currently expected to be generally available to the U.S. market early 2025.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 This product is currently under development and not available for sale or use in the America’s. Specifications and features may change and no assurances can be given that this solution, in the current or any other form, will be made available for sale or use in the America’s. This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

