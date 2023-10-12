InterDigital and the University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M) Formalize Wireless Research Partnership

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, and the University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M) have announced an expansion of their bilateral partnership in research to enable technologies that enhance future wireless networks. Specifically, InterDigital will sponsor experimental research and innovation at UC3M that explores and advances integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) in next-generation cellular systems, 5G Advanced, and 6G. This research will help unlock multi-dimensional sensing information about connected devices, unconnected objects, and their movements and surroundings to support new use cases and services.



The InterDigital and UC3M partnership reflects an important research collaboration at a time when 6G research and standardization has emerged as a priority across the European Union, United States, and other regions worldwide. The European Union’s Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) has established the 6G Research and Innovation program to allocate funding to support a portfolio of 6G projects. InterDigital has won five of these projects and continues to collaborate with research institutions to bolster the research.

“We are excited to kick off our formal research partnership with UC3M to dive into integrated sensing and communication capabilities and deepen our understanding of the critical technologies that will shape the path to 6G,” said Rajesh Pankaj, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, InterDigital. “The esteemed research led at UC3M will be a good complement to InterDigital’s wireless expertise to produce 6G’s enabling technologies and solutions.”

“Our continued partnership with InterDigital along the past years has resulted in impactful patents, relevant contributions to standard bodies, and seminal contributions published in top venues,” declared Arturo Azcorra, Professor at UC3M and Director of IMDEA Networks. “This new agreement further strengthens our partnership that will result in spearhead discoveries in the area of integrated communications and sensing and 6G”.

With a history of partnership in Europe spanning more than a decade, InterDigital recognizes Spain and the European Union’s importance in the global 6G wireless research and standards ecosystem. Most recently, InterDigital was awarded five Horizon Europe 6G flagship projects targeting revolutionary technology advancement and experimental infrastructures.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714

