Prince Singh of Kidney Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HERMANTOWN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidney disease is on the rise at a staggeringly alarming rate. There has been a concerningly sharp increase even among young Americans. The fact is, thousands of Americans are living with chronic kidney disease and don’t even know they have it. Known as the silent killer it poses no symptoms and by the time it’s detected it may already be too late. The good news is if CKD is found early and managed appropriately, the deterioration in kidney function can be greatly reduced or even halted. In fact, CKD is actually preventable if we take the appropriate measures that prevent it from occurring. There are also some wonderful doctors that are making remarkable strides to help those suffering find relief by taking steps to slow and possibly delay kidney damage and offer available treatment options for a better quality of life.

Dr. Prince Singh is a highly sought after kidney disease specialist and the founder of Kidney Solutions Pro LLC. Dr. Singh is trained in general nephrology (Mayo Clinic, MN) and transplant nephrology (Duke University) with a background training in Internal Medicine.

As a nephrologist, Dr. Singh can diagnose and treat kidney disease and if needed.

Kidneys as an organ are primarily responsible for cleaning your blood by filtering out unwanted and excesses substances. Kidney disease is defined as any kidney condition that can interfere with the function of the kidney. It ranges from chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney disease, and urinary tract infection.

According to Dr. Singh, diabetes and high blood pressure are among the leading causes of kidney disease among other causes such as kidney stones, chronic use of pain killers (NSAIDs) and autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Singh urges us to take proactive steps to protect our kidneys. Some important tips include drinking plenty of water, avoiding chronic use of NSAIDs (Aleve, ibuprofen, Advil), controlling your diabetes and high blood pressure among other things. For years, he has been providing valuable resources and advice and has received numerous awards for excellence in teaching.

If kidney disease gets worse over time, your kidneys may stop working completely and at that point dialysis will be required to perform the function of the kidneys. Dialysis cannot cure kidney disease, but it can prolong your life. In some cases, a kidney transplant may be recommended.

Hope is on the horizon for treating chronic kidney disease as new drugs emerge where people may be able to delay dialysis or kidney transplants.

Close Up Radio will feature Prince Singh in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday October 16th at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday October 27th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://www.kidneysolutions.online/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno