InterDigital Returns as 6G Symposium Co-Sponsor with Keynotes and Panel Sessions Shaping the 6G Vision

InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj will deliver opening keynote and InterDigital speakers will contribute to diverse panel series at the two-day industry conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced its return as co-sponsor of 6G Symposium alongside partners Northeastern University Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things and Next G Alliance, and host 6G World. One of the first forums of its kind, the symposium aims to increase public awareness, excitement, and engagement around articulating a strong vision for 6G.



The Fall 2023 6G Symposium will take place in Washington D.C. on October 18-19, and feature keynote speeches from industry leaders including InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj and a panel series on diverse topics moderated and contributed to by InterDigital’s 6G experts alongside peers and industry contributors.

Wednesday, October 18

Opening Keynotes 10:00 – 11:15

The stakes are high for 6G in North America, and a diverse set of leaders shaping the North American landscape for 6G will present keynotes at the Symposium. InterDigital’s CTO Rajesh Pankaj will deliver a keynote titled “6G: What’s Ahead?” exploring various technology, standards, and deployment milestones along the 6G journey, and will speak alongside fellow keynoters Congresswoman Haley Stevens, Deputy Assistant to the President Anne Neuberger, Next G Alliance Managing Director Mike Nawrocki, Northeastern University Professor Tommaso Melodia, NSTAC member and CEO of Cohere Ray Dolan, and AT&T’s SVP of Technology and Network Services and Network CTO Igal Elbaz.

Panel: International 6G – What Issues Need Ironing Out Before 6G Reaches 3GPP? 1:30 – 2:15

Governments around the world have important differences in their views towards 6G priorities, deployment, and implementation, and InterDigital’s Head of Future Wireless and symposium co-organizer Doug Castor will moderate this panel discussing the critical issues that must be resolved before standards cement specific solutions and approaches. The panel will feature esteemed speakers from NTT DoCoMo, 6G Flagship at the University of Oulu, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, and Next G Alliance’s Roadmap Working Group.

Thursday, October 19

Panel: Will 6G Be a Necessary Part of Immersive Content and The Metaverse? 12:30 – 1:30

XR and metaverse applications promise to change the ways we interact and will depend on a variety of AI and spatial computing enhancements under 6G, alongside improvements in immersive content. InterDigital’s Senior Director for Wireless Innovation Ravi Pragada will join this panel discussion alongside speakers from Transmira, Digital Mind State, and Open Metaverse Interoperability Group.

Panel: Can Distributed Compute and Communications ‘Break’ The Internet or Make 6G?

4:30 – 5:30

Distributed computing and distributed communications are intertwined features critical for 6G, but they have not yet been widely implemented. InterDigital Senior Director for Wireless Bob Gazda will join speakers from VMware, Fujitsu, Ericsson, and Qualcomm as they debate and discuss the value of a distributed 6G for telecoms and internet players.

The full 6G Symposium agenda and registration details can be found here.

