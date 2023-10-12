SEPTEMBER VOLUMES: FREIGHT 2% LOWER, PASSENGERS 9% HIGHER

INVESTOR NEWS no. 33 - 12 October 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in September 2023 were 1.9% below 2022.



North Sea volumes were slightly below 2022 as firm automotive volumes were offset by mainly lower volumes between Sweden and the UK.

Mediterranean’s growth trend improved in September as volumes were back on level with 2022.

Channel volumes were also on level with 2022. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2022 due to lower demand from both the continuing impact of the war in Ukraine and a decline in the transport of construction materials.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 10.5% to 38.6m from 43.1m in 2022-21. The decrease was 4.4% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased 9.4% driven by primarily more Channel passengers. The number of cars increased 0.6%.

The total number of passengers increased 37% to 4.5m for the last twelve months, 2023-22, from 3.2m in 2022-21.





DFDS ferry volumes September LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 3,685 3,393 3,330 -1.9% 43,814 43,127 38,603 -10.5% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 157 369 403 9.4% 766 3,243 4,455 37.4% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The October 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 15 November 2023 at around 07.30am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Christina Bruun Madsen, Media +45 51 71 42 88





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 12,800 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment