Waterblast Beach Festival Announces New Dates for 2024

The Beach Festival in the World is Coming to Various Countries in the World

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beach festival is coming to Australia, Canada and the USA in 2024.

The Waterblast Festival is a music and water-themed festival held on beaches all around the world.

The festival is inspired by Songkran, the big holiday water festival in Thailand and the rebranded version of our annual water festival in Asia.

Songkran in Thai means to ‘move’ or ‘change place’. At some point in Thailand’s history, Songkran integrated with the Water Festival, which historically occurred on the day when the sun changed position in the zodiac. The Thai people believe that water is spiritually purifying; it cleanses grievances from the past year and blesses you with fortune and happiness for the year ahead.

The festival`s activities include fighting with water guns, a swimming pool party, and fancy performances by the biggest music artists in the world.

But it is more than just a water-splashing music festival; it is a fully immersive experience. Waterblast is Generation Z and Millennials` Coachella on the beach. A fully immersive and interactive experience for brands and music lovers of all ages, races, and colors.

