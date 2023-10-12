Former Mater Dei Church and Exhibition of Virtual Reality will close temporarily next week for regular maintenance

MACAU, October 12 - Due to the regular maintenance and inspection of the former Mater Dei Church, the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public on 17 October. The exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s will be suspended from 16 to 18 October for equipment maintenance.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will conduct regular weeding and inspection of the bronze statues of the former Mater Dei Church from 6am to 6pm on 17 October. In order to ensure public safety and meet the needs for maintenance, barricades will be temporarily placed in the forecourt and staircase of the former Mater Dei Church from 6pm on 16 October, separating the intervention area from the public. The forecourt and the monument’s site (including the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public on 17 October as well as the above-mentioned exhibition, from 16 to 18 October.

For enquiries, please contact IC through the telephone no. 2836 6320 during office hours.