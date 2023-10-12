St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 23A2006060
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/11/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Browns Corner Road, Franklin, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, VCOR
ACCUSED: Skylar Roddy
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to an address on Browns Corner Road in Franklin for the report of an active, physical family fight. Investigation revealed that Skylar Roddy assaulted another household member causing injury. Roddy was also in violation of active conditions of release by being under the influence of alcohol. Roddy was taken into custody and transported to VSP St. Albans for processing and subsequently lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/23 @ 1300
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
