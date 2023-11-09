GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants Hosted an Inspirational Virtual Panel Discussion with IIMA PGPX Student Panel
GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants successfully hosted a panel discussion with IIMA PGPX Students from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants, a leading advisory service, successfully conducted a captivating virtual event titled "MBA Journeys: Insights from IIMA PGPX Student Panel." This event featured a panel of current and former students from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) Post Graduate Program in Management for Executives (PGPX).
The virtual panel discussion provided an insightful platform for aspiring MBA candidates and individuals curious about the Executive MBA from IIM Ahmedabad application process. During the event, the panelists shared their personal experiences and insights about their MBA journeys at IIMA. The discussion encompassed the challenges they had encountered, the remarkable opportunities they had seized, and the invaluable lessons they had learned throughout their academic and professional expedition.
The event was designed to be interactive, allowing participants to pose questions to the panelists, thus engaging in a dynamic Q&A session. The candid and comprehensive conversation provided valuable insights for anyone contemplating an MBA or keen on understanding the intricate details of pursuing an IIM Executive MBA.
"Whether you were considering an MBA or just curious about the experience, this event was for you. Participants gained valuable insights into what it's really like to pursue an MBA at IIMA and how it can help them achieve their career goals," said a spokesperson from GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants.
The event was a resounding success, and participants left with a clearer understanding of the challenges and opportunities offered by an MBA program at IIMA. GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants continues to empower aspiring MBA students with invaluable information and guidance to help them achieve their educational and career aspirations.
For more information about GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants and future events, please visit https://www.goalisb.com/ .
About GOALisB MBA Admissions Consultants:
At GOALisB, Top MBA Admission Consultants are dedicated to assisting students in their pursuit of MBA admissions to top-tier business schools worldwide. The organization offers expert guidance, application support, and interview coaching to enable candidates on their journey towards an MBA.
