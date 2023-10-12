Western Provincial Government receives copies of the 2019 Census report

The Western Provincial Government has received copies of the 2019 Census Report on Tuesday 10th October 2023 in Gizo, Western Province.

A team from the Solomon Islands National Statistics Office, SINSO, is in Gizo to conduct a dissemination workshop on the 2019 Census report later this week, and they paid a Courtesy visit to the Western Provincial Government headquarters where they met the Deputy Provincial Secretary Collin Potakana and Western Province Planning specialist Nixon Qurusu.

Mr Potakana welcomed the team to Gizo and assured them of the Western Provincial Government’s support and participation.

The current provincial government’s focus on statehood was highlighted during the meeting and how the 2019 Census report will assist their plans.

“I believe the information presented in the Census report will help us to set the economic foundation of the province moving forward into Statehood”, Mr Qurusu said.”

“We have conducted our own ward profiling over the last two or three months on our 26 wards, and have collected some data which we are yet to analyze.

“We can blend and compare our own data with the 2019 Census report. As you know we have a lot of development plans ahead and this will help us to focus on them.”

The NSO team will conduct the dissemination workshop on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th October 2023.

Deputy Census Commissioner Michael Dimola and Western Deputy Provincial Secretary Collin Potakana

SINSO Press