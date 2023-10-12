Submit Release
Solomon Islander loses life following motor vehicle accident in Canada

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has offered its condolences to the family of a Solomon Islands national who sadly lost his life   in a motor vehicle accident in Canada on Tuesday morning (Canadian local time).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) was informed of the unfortunate incident by the Consulate General of Solomon Islands to Canada yesterday.

The 27-year-old deceased and two other Solomon Islands nationals were in the vehicle when the incident happened in Canada’s province of Saskatchewan. The second occupant of the vehicle is reportedly in a critical but stable condition undergoing medical care, while the third occupant has been released from hospital

All three are Solomon Islands national working under the Canadian International Training and Education Corp [CITREC) partnership with Guadalcanal Province.

The Royal Canada Mounted Police (RCMP) is further investigating this matter under their motor vehicle act and will keep Solomon Islands Consulate office abreast of further action from the crown counsel’s office in regards to the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is working closely with Guadalcanal Province on the necessary arrangements.

